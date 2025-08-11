Woman killed in fatal crash identified, wrong way driver accused of accident facing multiple charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Raquel Lorena Sarabia Barajas, 37, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash at Bell Road and Harris Hills Lane that occurred early Sunday morning, according to Metro Police.

In a report, police said the driver of a Maserati crossed into oncoming traffic around 3:25am, and ultimately struck a Nissan in which Barajas was sitting on the passenger side. The driver of the Nissan sustained life threatening injuries.

Police said Julio Ceasar Herrera Gonzalez, 36, was identified as the driver of the Maserati and sustained minor injuries.

Gonzalez is now facing multiple charges including DUI and vehicular homicide.