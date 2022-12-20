Watch Now
Woman killed in head-on collision on Briley Parkway

Posted at 10:04 PM, Dec 19, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed in a crash on Briley Parkway early Monday morning after colliding with a semi-truck head-on before hitting a rock wall.

The victim has been identified as Annecissa R. Brown, 26, according to Metro Nashville Police Department officials.

Brown was driving in an Acura RDX headed south in the northbound lane around 1:20 a.m. when she struck a Freightliner truck near Ashland City Highway.

A preliminary investigation shows both vehicles attempted to move to the right before crashing and hitting the right shoulder, says Metro police. The semi-truck ended up on its passenger side while the Acura crashed into a rock wall.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment and has non-life-threatening injuries.

