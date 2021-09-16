Watch
Woman killed in head-on crash in Madison

Two other people injured Wednesday night
Brady Headington, NewsChannel 5
Posted at 4:27 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 05:27:58-04

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is dead and two other people are injured in a head-on crash in Madison Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 10:00p.m. on Gallatin Pike North, near Duling Avenue.

Investigators say a woman was driving a dark colored sedan south on Gallatin Pike North when she crossed over the center line and hit another car head-on.

A third car then hit them.

The woman who police said crossed over the center line was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Metro Nashville Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

