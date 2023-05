NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed in a shooting in East Nashville early Saturday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene within the 600 block of South 7th Street around 1 a.m.

There is no known motive behind the deadly shooting as investigations are ongoing.

Police are still searching for the gunman. No further details are available at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as NewsChannel 5 learns more.