Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Nashville

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Robinson Road in Nashville Wednesday.

Metro Nashville Police say 64-year-old Nancy Thompson was in the rear passenger seat of a 2003 Dodge Caravan, driven by 65-year-old Zelda Calhoun, when the crash happened.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the van was traveling south on Robinson Road when the driver of a 2016 Toyota Sequoia, 80-year-old John Hopkins pulled out of his driveway into the path of the oncoming Dodge Caravan which struck the driver’s side of Hopkin’s SUV.

Thompson was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she died. Calhoun was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

Both women were wearing their seat belts. A third passenger in the minivan, 80-year-old Camille Culley, also sustained non-life threatening injuries. Hopkins, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in this fatal crash. The preliminary contributing factor to this fatal crash appears to be Hopkins’ failure to yield the right of way.