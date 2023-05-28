Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Trinity Lane.

A witness told Metro Police that the 48-year-old woman was driving her 2011 Ford Fusion north on Brick Church Pike before she entered the intersection at a slow rate of speed and began to turn left onto Trinity Lane.

As she attempted the turn, her vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup truck traveling southbound on Brick Church Pike and through the intersection.

The woman was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she later died.

Police say that the driver of the pickup truck, Montrell D. Phillips, 44, showed obvious signs of impairment. According to police, Phillips was extremely unsteady on his feet and failed field sobriety tests.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Phillips has been charged with a DUI, no proof of insurance and driving on a revoked license.

Officials report that the cause of this deadly crash is failure to yield the right of way on the part of the Ford Fusion driver. Neither driver in the collision was wearing a seat belt.

Toxicology testing will be conducted on both drivers.