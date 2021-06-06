Update: Woman missing out of Spring Hill found safe

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update:

Evans has been found safe.

According to Spring Hill police, Evans was found using a drone that was purchased by the City of Spring Hill within the last year.

Original story below:

A woman has gone missing in Spring Hill. Police have requested assistance in finding her.

76-year-old Helen Evans - who goes by Gay - is from the Hardin's Landing subdivision located on Commonwealth Drive.

Evans is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 161 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. Her foot is broken and she has dementia.

Spring Hill Police Department Helen "Gay" Evans

No clothing description is available.

Evans was last seen at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. All vehicles at her home are accounted for. Spring Hill police believe she left her home on foot.

Anyone who sees Evans is asked to call 911.