Watch
News

Actions

Update: Woman missing out of Spring Hill found safe

items.[0].image.alt
Spring Hill Police Department
Helen "Gay" Evans
Helen Evans - Spring Hill Missing Woman.jpg
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 13:30:52-04

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update:
Evans has been found safe.

According to Spring Hill police, Evans was found using a drone that was purchased by the City of Spring Hill within the last year.

Original story below:
A woman has gone missing in Spring Hill. Police have requested assistance in finding her.

76-year-old Helen Evans - who goes by Gay - is from the Hardin's Landing subdivision located on Commonwealth Drive.

Evans is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 161 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. Her foot is broken and she has dementia.

Helen Evans - Spring Hill Missing Woman.jpg
Helen "Gay" Evans

No clothing description is available.

Evans was last seen at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. All vehicles at her home are accounted for. Spring Hill police believe she left her home on foot.

Anyone who sees Evans is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now