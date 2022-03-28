Woman pleads guilty to injecting boyfriend with lethal dose of narcotics

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman plead guilty to injecting her boyfriend with a lethal dose of narcotics in Clarksville on March 25.

Julie Samantha Lecka, 47-years-old, reached a settlement this past week with the District Attorney's Office and plead to second-degree murder.

Clarksville Police Department

In January of 2021 police, responded to an ambulance call at Depot Street and South Seventh Street in Clarksville where a male was suffering from a potential seizure and overdose. Once officers arrived on the scene, Lecka told police she had called 911 for her boyfriend, Edward James Myers.

EMS and police saw that Myers was unresponsive and he was transported to Tennova Healthcare. Myers was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

Detective Cooper Goble, who worked on the case, stated that Lecka made admissions that she was a person who injected Myers with the lethal dosage of narcotics.

An autopsy showed that the cause of death for Myers was mixed drug intoxication (Fentanyl and Methamphetamine). The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Lecka was charged with homicide in accordance with T.C.A. § 39-13-201.