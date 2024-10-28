Woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in death of young mother

LEBANON, Tenn. — A woman crushed to death by a speeding drunk driver.

The fatality on the downtown square in Lebanon shocked and angered the community, as the DUI suspect spent more than two years fee on bond.

But that is about to change.

It was a horrible scene. A mother and child t-boned at the Lebanon roundabout.

WTVF

The young mother died.

Now nearly three years later, justice comes for the family.

27-year-old Ashley Bailey and her three-year-old son were driving in afternoon traffic at the square when a speeding SUV slammed into their vehicle.

The child did survive, but Ashley suffered fatal injuries. Her husband Larry spoke of the loss just days later:

"Broken, loss, empty. Like I'm in a bad dream, and I can't wake up," he said.

Police arrested 71-year-old Sandra Lee Strickland for vehicular homicide by intoxication.

She posted a $250,000 bond and remained free the past two and a half years.

Larry spent that time attending every court hearing, while caring for his young son.

Then six days into the trail which finally began last week, Strickland saw the evidence against her and pleaded guilty.

Larry says she never showed remorse.

"It was her saying she did it and I'm going to prison. We wanted justice for Ashely being taken from us," he shared.

As a first time offender — Strickland likely faces an eight year sentence with parole eligibility after only two and a half years.

"We have justice and that's what's important," Larry said.

But that doesn't mean Larry likes it.

It's the law and he agreed to the plea so there can be no appeals.

But for him the sentence doesn't fit the crime.

"Ashley got a life sentence. She doesn't get to watch her son grow up. I don't get to grow old with my wife," he said. "I told people after Ashley passed, a part of me died that day, too."

Strickland will go back before a judge December 10 for sentencing.

The judge will consider a sentence range from eight to 12 years.

Remember — parole eligibility does not necessarily mean the parole board will grant it.

And Larry Bailey plans to attend each hearing to speak out against it.

