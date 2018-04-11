Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Homeless Man's Shooting
1:09 PM, Apr 11, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The woman accused of shooting a homeless man in Nashville has pleaded not guilty in the case.
Katie Quackenbush waived her right to appear in court Wednesday morning, but her attorney entered a plea of not guilty.
Quackenbush was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting 54-year-old Gerald Melton on August 26 near Music Row. He was critically wounded in the incident.
Melton was trying to sleep on the sidewalk when he was reportedly disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from a Porsche SUV. Melton said he asked the driver, Quackenbush, to move the vehicle.
From there, police said the two began yelling at each other, and Quackenbush allegedly got out of the car and shot Melton twice before running up the street with another woman.
Quackenbush later posted a $25,000 bond and was released from jail.