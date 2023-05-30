Woman raped while feeding her baby in East Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested on Friday after police say he raped a woman who was feeding her baby in an East Nashville park.

According to Metro Police, the victim agreed to meet Ryean Floyd, 24, on May 25 at Shelby Park in the 1800 block of Davidson Street. Officials say the two were once in a relationship and share a one-year-old son together.

Floyd sent a text to the victim asking if they could meet so that he could see the child.

After spending some time together, the victim told Floyd that she was going to head home because it was getting late. The woman walked her child to her car, placed him in the backseat, and decided to feed the child before they left the park.

As she fed her son, Floyd approached the vehicle from behind and lifted the woman's skirt and raped her.

Police say the woman begged Floyd to stop several times, and that the assault lasted at least five minutes before he let her go.

The incident was audio recorded on the victim's cell phone. Officials report that the woman can be heard crying and begging Floyd to stop, as well as Floyd's voice and the child crying in the background.

Officials transported the victim to St. Thomas Hospital following the incident.

The woman told police that she had not seen or spoken to Floyd for a year prior to the attack.

Floyd is being charged with aggravated rape and kidnapping.