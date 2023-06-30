Woman reportedly assaulted by man who tackled her while walking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman while she was walking near Vanderbilt University Saturday night.

The woman who reported the assault says that she was walking in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South when she heard footsteps behind her. She says that she started walking faster and then ran before the suspect tackled her, choked her and reportedly said, "Do you want me to rape you?"

The victim fought back and kicked the suspect before he ran away.

The suspect was reportedly not wearing a shirt at the time of the assault, had a black backpack and was wearing tan shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.