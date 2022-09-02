Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman reportedly forced into SUV while jogging near the University of Memphis Friday morning

Eliza Fletcher
Memphis Police
Eliza Fletcher
Posted at 12:20 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:34:13-04

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the lookout for a woman they say was forced into an SUV while jogging early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin just before 8 a.m. They were advised that 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was jogging in the Midtown Memphis area at around 4:20 a.m. when someone approached her and forced her into the vehicle.

Police say the suspect was possibly in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Central Avenue.

Fletcher is approximately 5 feet 6 inches, 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap