Woman reportedly forced into SUV while jogging near the University of Memphis Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the lookout for a woman they say was forced into an SUV while jogging early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin just before 8 a.m. They were advised that 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was jogging in the Midtown Memphis area at around 4:20 a.m. when someone approached her and forced her into the vehicle.

Police say the suspect was possibly in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Central Avenue.

Investigators believe Liza’s abductors were in this vehicle. Do you recognize it?

If you do or you have information about Liza? Call MPD at 901-528-CASH (2274), 901-545- COPS (2677), or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/jPQXs8UGDz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 2, 2022

Fletcher is approximately 5 feet 6 inches, 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately.