Woman reportedly forced into SUV while jogging near the University of Memphis Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the lookout for a woman they say was forced into an SUV while jogging early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin just before 8 a.m. They were advised that 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was jogging in the Midtown Memphis area at around 4:20 a.m. when someone approached her and forced her into the vehicle.
Police say the suspect was possibly in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Central Avenue.
Investigators believe Liza’s abductors were in this vehicle. Do you recognize it?— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 2, 2022
If you do or you have information about Liza? Call MPD at 901-528-CASH (2274), 901-545- COPS (2677), or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/jPQXs8UGDz
Fletcher is approximately 5 feet 6 inches, 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately.