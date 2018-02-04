Woman's Body Found; Vehicle, Persons Of Interest Sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been investigating after a woman’s body was found, and they confirmed they're searching for a vehicle and persons of interest.

The body was found at a home in the 3700 block of Cobble Street in the Holt Woods area Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the family had not heard from the woman, described to be middle-aged, in a few days. A family member went to the home and found the woman dead inside the house.

Police responded and contacted detectives to investigate. They confirmed the death appeared to be suspicious. They added CSI was called in to process the scene.

Officials said they're searching for a 2009 white Cadillac CTS, with license plate number D0431M, that should have been at the home. The person or people who may have taken the vehicle have been listed as persons of interest.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.