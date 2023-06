FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was seriously injured after her SUV was hit by a train Tuesday morning.

Officials say the Ford Explorer was pushed about 500 feet down the tracks by a single-car CSX train at Columbia Pike west of Homestead Manor.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to the hospital via Vanderbilt LifeFlight.

No hazardous materials were involved in the crash and no further leaks and hazards came from the vehicle.