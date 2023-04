NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge early Sunday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene at the entrance of the bridge around 1:40 a.m.

The 49-year-old Cheatham County woman was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center following the incident, where she remains hospitalized.

Early investigations show that the involved parties know each other.

No further information is available at this time.