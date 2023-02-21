Watch Now
Woman shot, critically injured at auto body shop

Posted at 10:28 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 23:28:31-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One woman was critically injured in a shooting Monday evening in the Bordeaux area.

A 28-year-old woman was shot at least twice at an auto body shop in the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike, says Metro police. The shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Metro police say multiple vehicles were involved in the shooting and the victim was shot after a "big fight," according to investigators at the scene.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

