Woman shot, critically injured at auto body shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One woman was critically injured in a shooting Monday evening in the Bordeaux area.

A 28-year-old woman was shot at least twice at an auto body shop in the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike, says Metro police. The shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Metro police say multiple vehicles were involved in the shooting and the victim was shot after a "big fight," according to investigators at the scene.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.