Woman shot in parking lot outside of Resha's Bi-Rite Market in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in critical but stable condition Monday after she was shot in the parking lot outside of Resha's Bi-Rite Market in Nashville.

Police said the woman was shot in the thigh at 717 25th Ave North. When officers arrived, they placed a tourniquet on her before she went to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

They were told a gold SUV pulled into the parking lot, heard a gunshot and a gold SUV sped away.

Currently, officers are looking for the vehicle.

