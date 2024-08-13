Woman shot in parking lot outside of Resha's Bi-Rite Market in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in critical but stable condition Monday after she was shot in the parking lot outside of Resha's Bi-Rite Market in Nashville.
Police said the woman was shot in the thigh at 717 25th Ave North. When officers arrived, they placed a tourniquet on her before she went to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
They were told a gold SUV pulled into the parking lot, heard a gunshot and a gold SUV sped away.
Currently, officers are looking for the vehicle.
