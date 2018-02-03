Woman Shot In Thigh During Road Rage Incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police said a woman had non-life threatening injuries from a shooting after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident on the interstate.

The shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 40 West near 46th Avenue.

Officers said they found the victim in her vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

She said she was involved in a road rage incident with a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark tint near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Church Street.

According to reports, the suspect fired multiple shots into the woman’s vehicle.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation remained ongoing.