Woman shot, killed in Madison apartment during argument

Posted at 4:38 PM, Sep 01, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Sealey Drive in Madison.

Trashai Siske, 28, was found shot multiple times by officers conducting a welfare check just after 6:30 a.m., according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said a witness to the deadly shooting reportedly heard an argument before several shots were fired.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

