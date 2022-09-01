Woman shot, killed in Madison apartment during argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Sealey Drive in Madison.

Trashai Siske, 28, was found shot multiple times by officers conducting a welfare check just after 6:30 a.m., according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said a witness to the deadly shooting reportedly heard an argument before several shots were fired.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

