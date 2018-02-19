Woman Shot Near Bus Stop In Nashville

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 56°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was injured in a shooting as she stood near a bus stop.
The shooting happened at Lafayette Street and Charles E. Davis Boulevard around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Details on the shooting were unknown, but the victim stated the suspect shot from a vehicle. It appeared she was inadvertently hit.
The roadway was closed in that area while crews were on the scene. The investigation remained ongoing.