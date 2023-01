NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting on West End Avenue in Nashville.

Witnesses told Metro police that a man got out of his car while stopped at an intersection, then shot one bullet into another, injuring the woman. She is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. west of downtown near 16th Street N.

No other details have been released as of this writing.