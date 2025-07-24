Woman skateboarding across America passes through Tennessee on journey to honor late stepdad

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WTVF) — Brooke Johnson is approaching 100 days on her skateboard as she travels from California to Virginia, raising awareness for spinal cord injuries in memory of her stepfather.

Thousands of miles into her cross-country skateboarding journey, Brooke Johnson recently passed through Nashville on a mission that's less about the destination and more about honoring a promise.

"I started in Venice Beach, California and I'm finishing in Virginia Beach," Johnson said.

For 93 days, Johnson has been riding the same skateboard across America, bypassing the GPS' "fastest route" in favor of roads less traveled.

"She kind of feels like home now," Johnson said of her skateboard.

While Johnson's actual home growing up was about an hour from Seattle, her journey recently brought her to Franklin, Kentucky – a place with special significance.

"Roger passed away of a spinal cord injury and I promised that I would raise money for his recovery," she said. "But during the recovery process, that's when he passed away."

Roger McElroy, Johnson's stepfather, died last summer.

In Franklin, Johnson experienced a powerful reunion with Roger's brother Marty, meeting for the first time in about a year.

"He looks exactly like him," Johnson said. "And it was just like – the coolest moment because I've just felt Roger out here and he brings people out on the trip that help me out."

"I think the thing that keeps me going out here is knowing that my stepdad would be so proud," Johnson added.

Johnson's message to others is simple but profound: use what you have and move while you're able.

"People take for granted the fact that they can move and you never know when it can be taken from you," Johnson said.

As she continues following her own route across America, Johnson is creating a journey that's less about directions and more about connections – honoring her stepfather's memory with every mile.

Click here to visit her donation page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.