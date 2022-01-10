Watch
Woman sought in deadly Dickerson Pike motel shooting

Metro Nashville Police Department
Unidentified woman potentially tied to Savoy Motel homicide.
McClain MNPD case suspect
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 14:47:28-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are looking for a woman in connection with a deadly shooting at a Nashville motel.

Staff of the Savoy Motel on Dickerson Pike found 60-year-old Gary O. McClain dead inside a motel room on Sunday around 10 a.m.

Allegedly stolen car

McClain was seen arriving to the motel with the unidentified suspect early on Sunday. The suspect is accused of taking the vehicle McClain was driving, a 2017 silver Hyundai Accent with Tennessee license number 3P5-2S1.

Anyone with information regarding this case can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

