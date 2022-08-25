Woman walking dog finds dead man in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police said they are investigating Thursday after a woman walking her dog found a dead man wrapped in a blanket in Hermitage.

Authorities were alerted around 6:30 a.m. to the incident off of Brookside Woods Boulevard.

Police said they are considering it a suspicious death of a Black man in his 30s. He wasn't wearing a shirt but had on light-colored shorts. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but police said he sustained head trauma.

"It’s eye opening for sure. It makes you want to kind of keep an eye on things," said Derek Daniels who lives near the crime scene.

Neighbors woke up to a crime scene not too far from their front doors.

Yellow crime scene tape and police flooded the neighborhood after a call came in around sunrise.

"Crime happens everywhere. It’s just not shocking living in America with people getting killed. It’s an everyday occurrence. And it’s a sad situation that we deal with this kind of crap," Daniels said.

Currently, the man hasn't been identified, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.