Woman Wanted After Stealing Vehicle, Evading Arrest

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Officials with the Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a 21-year-old woman after the theft of a vehicle. The woman also reportedly evaded arrest.

Reports on Tuesday stated Cindi Jae Ragsdale was last seen in the area of Maury Regional Medical Center on Trotwood Avenue in Columbia.

Felony arrest warrants have been issued for Ragsdale for theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

She was described as standing around 5’9’’ tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.