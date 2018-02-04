Woman Wanted In Crossville Bank Robbery Arrested In Nashville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was arrested in Nashville after a bank robbery in Crossville.

Officials with the Crossville Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bank robbery just after 11 a.m. Saturday at the Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union on Livingston Road.

Authorities said the suspect had fled from the scene.

A joint investigation brought together officials from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They were able to find and arrest the woman in Nashville about two hours after the robbery.

Reports stated it’s believed the woman may have been involved in other bank robberies. Her identity was not released.

The investigation remained ongoing with the FBI.