Woman who ran illegal daycare in Bellevue faces new charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A West Nashville woman has new charges after a three-month-old baby died while in her care and others were left all alone.

Those charges are felony child abuse, felony aggravated child endangerment, six counts of child endangerment and operating an unlicensed daycare.

She was previously charged with six counts of child neglect, which is one for each child who was found alone in her Bellevue apartment in 2023. Those charges were dropped in place of the new ones.

Police said Anne Jordan, also known as Annie Clark, had things inside her home that one would find in a daycare, like numerous cribs and a living room blocked off to be a playroom. Authorities confirm she wasn't licensed to run any kind of daycare.

The baby that died was found by his mother who told police he was cold to the touch on the bed. Police said she then found six other babies and toddlers who were left unattended. At the time, Clark was no where to be found.

Medical staff at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital said the baby who died did not have any obvious sign of traumatic injury or medical issues. The other children were checked and were in good health.

She is due to appear in court March 27 at 9 a.m.