Woman who was targeted in gunfire during fight at Spring Hill Target facing misdemeanor charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New charges have been filed against a woman after a gun was fired during a fight inside a Target in Spring Hill.
According to Spring Hill Police the woman with the handgun was shopping in the store last Wednesday when a child made a comment towards her.
Police didn't share what was stated, but comment led to a physical fight between the woman with the gun and the child's mother. During the fight, the 24-year-old woman pulled out her gun and fired a shot. No one was hit by the gunfire.
After reviewing surveillance and cell phone video Spring Hill police said the 38-year-old mom who didn’t fire the gun committed misdemeanor assault.
She was arrested at her home in Spring Hill and will now face charges. The District Attorney General is reviewing the other woman's self-defense claim.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.
-Lelan Statom