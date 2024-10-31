Watch Now
Woman who was targeted in gunfire during fight at Spring Hill Target facing misdemeanor charge

New charges have been filed against a woman after a gun was fired during a fight inside a Target in Spring Hill.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New charges have been filed against a woman after a gun was fired during a fight inside a Target in Spring Hill.

According to Spring Hill Police the woman with the handgun was shopping in the store last Wednesday when a child made a comment towards her.

Police didn't share what was stated, but comment led to a physical fight between the woman with the gun and the child's mother. During the fight, the 24-year-old woman pulled out her gun and fired a shot. No one was hit by the gunfire.

After reviewing surveillance and cell phone video Spring Hill police said the 38-year-old mom who didn’t fire the gun committed misdemeanor assault.

She was arrested at her home in Spring Hill and will now face charges. The District Attorney General is reviewing the other woman's self-defense claim.

