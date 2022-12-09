Woman works to rebuild Dawson Springs park after Western Kentucky tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tabatha Adams of Dawson Springs was already a busy mom, business owner, and new Rotary Club president.

But on the night of December 10, when tornadoes tore through her town, she became a helper.

"We drove into town to look for some friends and we ended up digging through the rubble until 6 a.m.," said Adams.

The horror of the scene in the town park left scars on this community of nearly 2,400 people.

A total of 19 people were killed and hundreds of homes and structures damaged or destroyed.

"Everybody pitched in and we made it through, but with the year anniversary coming up, I think it's going to hit people a lot harder," said Adams.

Adams says she hopes a new monument in Dawson Springs park dedicated just weeks ago will be a place to reflect.

LEX 18

"We ended up going with some elegant black granite in the shape of a teardrop because although it was a sad time for this town, we wanted them to be honored with something beautiful out of it," said Adams.

Governor Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, stopped by over Thanksgiving weekend to pay their respects.

Money from Rotary International helped pay for the memorial and there were other grants for things like washers, dryers, and even school supplies for kids.

Adams knows the work is far from done. She's now turned her focus to rebuilding Dawson Springs park.

“There's not a whole lot for our kids to do in this town, but this park and the pool and the ball fields were a big part of it," said Adams. "I think it's time to focus on our city park and getting something back for our children to look forward to come summer."

With a cost of millions, she knows she's got her work cut out for her, but says she’s up for the challenge. You can donate to the cause here.

"Standing here today and looking at all the new structures and the new homes, everybody is full of hope and resiliency,” said Adams. “This town has been knocked down, but we're back on our feet now. We’ve come a long way, but we still have a long way to go."