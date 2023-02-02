Woman's body found by Franklin County road

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was found by a road in Franklin County Thursday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was notified of a body on the ground near Lightfoot Lane just before 10 a.m., and responding deputies found an unresponsive 53-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The unidentified woman "will be sent for an autopsy," says the sheriff's office.

If you have any information about this case, please call Sergeant Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or contact the Franklin County Consolidated Communication Center at 931-967-2331.