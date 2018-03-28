Woman's Bond Almost $55 Million In Cloud IX Case

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 217-count indictment has claimed laundered drug money was used to fund the Cloud IX Hookah bar.
Erica Fenton has been facing hundreds of money laundering charges. She was arrested early Wednesday morning. Her bond was set at almost $55 million.
The indictment claimed from December 2015 through September 2017, Fenton would use drug money sold by Sylvester Mosley to fund the club.
Cloud IX closed earlier in 2018 after a man was shot and killed outside the bar in December.