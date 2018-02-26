Woman's Home Destroyed In Tornado Weeks After Husband's Death

Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A woman’s home was destroyed in a tornado, just three weeks after her husband of 16 years died unexpectedly in his sleep.
“I hadn’t touched any of his clothes or any of his things,” said Danie Edwards. “And now they’re all gone.”
Brent Edwards was a father of three daughters and a devoted minister. That’s why Danie knew she needed to find one thing when she searched through the wreckage of her home.
“I just wanted to find his Bible,” she said. “He wrote notes in it and read it all the time, so I wanted to have that.”
A group of church members helped Danie dig through debris Sunday. One woman was able to recover Brent’s Bible, which was virtually untouched. It was one of his only belongings that survived the storm.
“I think it’s a sign from God,” Danie said.
Danie’s family set up a gofundme account to help her get back on her feet.