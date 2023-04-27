Woman's retirement ends 70 years of family owning Smyrna businesses

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family tradition has been underway for 70 years in Smyrna, but change is coming in the next few days.

There's something people love to hear around Gil's Ace Hardware in Smyrna. It's that good movie theater-style popcorn popping from the little machine in the store.

"It's better than anyone else's, and second, it's free!" smiled a customer.

There's another sound people love to hear even more than that popping. It's Ginny Williams doing what she does: helping people.

"You're doing some major remodeling, aren't ya?" she asked a customer, ringing him up at a register.

"I'm always amazed when people say, 'this is the fourth place I've been, and you have this,'" Ginny said. "I say, 'you should have come here first!'"

The walls of Ginny's office tell a family's story in pictures. It's the story of her dad Gil and her mom who went by Rusty. The Oleruds.

"Scandinavian," Ginny said. "I always say, 'don't mess with me, I'm a Viking!' The week I was born in 1953, my dad bought a little country store, two gas pumps out front."

From that store to the hardware store today, for 70 years, an Olerud has owned a business in Smyrna.

"Only the strong survive, that's what I always say," Ginny said. "People will tell me, 'you're a lot like your dad. He liked helping people.' He's been gone since 1980, and people still talk about him."

It is the end of that 70-year run. Ginny's ready to retire, and she's sold the place to another family.

"I have walked the store in the evening time and got a little teary-eyed and wonder what my mom and dad would think," Ginny said.

People can't imagine the place without Ginny.

"She's always been my sweetheart," said one customer.

"We're all gonna miss her," added a worker. "Don't make me cry!"

Yes, it is the end of an era for the Olerud family, but this is not goodbye. Ginny loves these people too much not to pop in and say hey.

"I might come back on Saturday and make the popcorn!" she laughed.