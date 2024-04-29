Women can strengthen their leadership skills on Tuesday at the 100 Wise Women event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you a woman looking to grow in your career and build authentic, mentoring relationships? The Urban League of Middle Tennessee is hosting its annual 100 Wise Women event on Tuesday, April 30.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with a keynote address from Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, President of Nashville State Community College.

The event itself will also include networking and breakfast and table conversations related to professional growth!

Attendees will have a great opportunity to strengthen their leadership and socialize with colleagues and mentors!

100 Wise Women runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.