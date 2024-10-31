Women in Cheatham County help others through breast cancer diagnosis

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — These days it seems like we all know someone who's coping with -- or has beaten -- breast cancer.

From family members to friends, women who face that scary diagnosis are often encouraged by those who've been there before. One community in Cheatham County is no different.

Our colleague photojournalist Angie Dones who is also a breast cancer survivor shares their special story.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.