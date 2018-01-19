Women's March Scheduled In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The National Women's March has been set to return this weekend to Washington D.C., and hundreds of local rallies, from New York to right here in Nashville, have been planned.

This year, the theme has centered on "Power to the Polls.”

The march in Nashville has been scheduled to begin at Public Square Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, and because the weather has been improving, local organizers said they expect the place to be packed.

In 2017, 20,000 women rallied in downtown Nashville, and the number of supporters has been expected to swell.

Women said they want to march for a number of social justice issues to help effect change.

“We are echoing ‘Power to the Polls’ mid-term year,” said Francie Hunt, Women's March Organizer in Nashville. “Part of the effort builds skill level and motivation for women to run and progressives to run in Tennessee. Another larger vision is to help transform from resistance to persistence.”

They’ve added a conference this year that sold out, but for anyone wanting to march, there's plenty of room for more.

For additional information on the march in Nashville, visit Power Together Tennessee 2018 online.