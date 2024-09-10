Women's basketball off to big heights with Nashville set to host pro league

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Women's basketball has been experiencing huge growth, highlighted by record-breaking performances and an increasing spotlight on the sport.

This surge in popularity is exemplified by standout athletes like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and A'ja Wilson, who are driving the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) to new heights.

The excitement surrounding women's basketball is not just confined to the WNBA. There have been discussions in the past to bring a WNBA team to Music City, further fueling local enthusiasm.

Which is why fans are excited to learn Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball will hosts it season four professional league in Nashville's Municipal Auditorium starting in 2025.

"I was entered into the WNBA draft. I just went undrafted, but I signed a few contracts, and I stopped by and said 'Hey' a few times, I guess you could say," said Ashley Awkward, a former college player and current commissioner of She's Got Game, a semi-professional league.

The semi-pro league boasts six teams across four states, including two in Tennessee.

The Nashville team is gearing up for its seventh season with standout players like Dana Channel, the MVP and captain of the Elite team.

“Just being able to watch women who come from everywhere and just show their talents, and you see all these different talent groups, and I just love it. It’s so exciting,” Channel said.

The rise in visibility and interest in women's basketball is evident in the recent announcement from Athletes Unlimited.

The league, known for its unique format where teams are restructured weekly and the top athletes serve as captains, will bring a new level of excitement to Nashville. The league’s four-week season culminates with the player with the most points being crowned as the individual champion.

Fans hope Athletes Unlimited will help boost the fan base in Nashville and demonstrate the city’s potential as a basketball hub.

“We want to help increase the fan base here and show Nashville that it’s a city for basketball, because they have been hinting about bringing the WNBA team to the city,” Awkward said.

The league’s debut in Nashville is slated from February 5 to March 2, 2025. Fans are encouraged to secure group and season ticket depositsnow as anticipation builds. The 40-player roster and the full schedule for the 2025 AU Pro Basketball season will be announced at a later date.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com).