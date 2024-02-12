'Wooded Rapist' fails in final attempt to get a new trial in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This may be the end of the line for the so-called "Wooded Rapist."

Jason Burdick terrorized women in Middle Tennessee until his capture and rape conviction back in 2008, but he still fought for his release.

The Wooded Rapist is currently serving a 70-year sentence, but he's appealed at every level hoping for a new trial.

But now Burdick knows he'll be staying right where he is — behind bars.

A serial rapist, Burdick terrorized Middle Tennessee from 1994 to 2008.

Police believe he committed at least 13 rapes in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties before he was caught, and then convicted on the strength of DNA evidence.

"This selfish, heartless criminal caused too much pain in our community," said Ronal Serpas the Metro police chief in 2008.

But it just this past year, Burdick sat in the courtroom for a hearing for the first time in years arguing that his attorney Fletcher Long gave him poor legal advice trial telling him not to testify in his defense.

"I was told I wouldn't be a good witness because I had witnessed before on a TV interview with a gentleman, and he said I did a terrible job," said Burdick.

That interview was with me before Burdick's trial in 2008.

"Did you commit this crime?" I asked.

"Absolutely not," Burdick said.

"Are you a rapist?" I asked.

"No ... no ...," Burdick said.

"When you hear them say you are, how do you feel? I asked.

"Devastation, anger, mad, upset," he said.

At the hearing, Long said keeping Burdick from testifying protected him from a potentially damaging cross-examination.

"I don't know if Mr. Burdick's testifying would have helped him."

Burdick's argument did not work.

In the end, the criminal court judge found he did not meet the burden for ineffective counsel, and that his claims were without merit.

Case closed.

So, the 53-year-old Burdick has now exhausted most all of his appeals.

He is now 16 years into a 70-year sentence. Burdick will not be eligible for parole for another 28 years when he is age 81.