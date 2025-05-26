Woodland Middle School student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee this week

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 13-year-old from Franklin is one of the students representing Tennessee at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week as the historic competition marks its centennial year.

Vidula Kalathur, who just completed seventh grade at Woodland Middle School in Brentwood, earned her spot by winning a Tennessee Titans sponsored qualifying competition for her region of Tennessee this spring.

"Spelling has this history, whether it's French and Norman, England or anywhere, a lot of countries speak Spanish, and it influences the language in different ways. I think how it influences it and the rules and patterns are just kind of interesting to research," said Vidula Kalathur, a 13-year-old from Franklin competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

She is one of 243 spellers from around the country and the world competing in Washington, D.C. this week.

According to Kalathur, competing in spelling is exciting for many reasons.

"Competing in itself is just so exciting, and getting to meet new people as well," Kalathur said.

Kalathur began her spelling journey in fifth grade and has dedicated countless hours to studying through flashcards, writing lists, computer programs, apps, and more.

"So personally, words are just interesting and great," Kalathur said.

She's got a supportive family that will be joining her on the trip to Washington, DC for the spelling bee.

"I would say she is very determined. That's 100%, I've never seen anyone study spelling this hard in my entire life," said Gracemaa Kalathur, Vidula's older sister.

In addition to competing well, Kalathur is hoping to meet the Scripps National Spelling Bee Pronouncer, as she's been hearing him pronounce spelling words through a practice app since she started getting interested in spelling two years ago.

Tennessee has three competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this year, representing different regional districts within the state.

Viewers can watch the preliminary rounds streaming on Bounce XL starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday through 3:30 p.m.

The quarterfinals begin Wednesday at 7 a.m. until noon on Bounce XL. The semifinals will air Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. on ION, with finals on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., also on ION.

Note: Scripps National Spelling Bee is owned by the same parent company as Newschannel 5.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

