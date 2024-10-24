Woodmont Christian program helps hundreds of children in Guatemala

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it means meeting needs in Nashville, East Tennessee after Hurricane Helene, or internationally in Guatemala, Woodmont Christian Church does a lot of missionary work.

A collection of pictures helps tell the story of a faith-based program at Woodmont Christian called Unbound.

The program focuses on meeting the needs of families from Guatemala through educational supplies, support, and building homes.

The story behind this program is especially heartwarming.

Finding joy and fulfillment can come from simple things you do for others and Ellen Thomas learned that when she was thirteen years old.

"I just became aware of something outside of my bubble," said Ellen.

She remembers she wanted to help another child her own age, she had saved up and with her mom, Ellen Sponsored a child abroad.

Years later, Ellen looks back at the idea she had.

"I was able to plant this seed that has grown into something much bigger than what I could have ever imagined at 13 with this single sponsorship," said Ellen.

Where the joy of helping others grew with Ellen, it also grew with her mom, Emmie Thomas.

During their first trip to Guatemala years ago, she saw the hope moms, dads, and grandparents had.

"I have heard moms say that in their existing home, I heard her say 'I have nothing, I have absolutely nothing but I have these children and in these children I have hope'," said Emmie.

That spark began Woodmont Christian's Unbound program which has grown to help build 80 homes and sponsor over 450 children and elders.

Unbound is an organization based in Kansas City that helps support families in many countries with the tools to build a better life.

