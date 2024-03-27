Woodmont Church to honor victims and surviving family of the Covenant School shooting with public vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special vigil will take place in Nashville today to give the public a place to reflect on the lives lost one year ago in the Covenant School shooting.

Organizers at the Woodmont Christian Church say the aim is to bring people together, and provide hope, healing, music and reflection.

It's scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Woodmont has played a huge role in the community's recovery from the Covenant School tragedy. Staff from Woodmont Christian Church helped reunite parents with their children when kids were evacuated from the school during the shooting in 2023.

Woodmont has held forums on gun reform, town halls and more to provide an outlet for the community. It is also home to many of the children who attend Covenant School.

Pastors there have spent a lot of the last year helping families grieve and move forward. One of the church's members, Evelyn Dieckhaus, was one of the six people killed in the shooting.

The church's message from the beginning has been that those impacted do not have to go through it alone. They say you can also make a difference by coming to the vigil and offering support to those whose lives are forever changed by what happened.