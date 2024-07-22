Woody and Jim return to the air with a new show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last year, a popular pair disappeared from morning radio. At the time, the two didn't know what was next for them. They only knew they would take that leap together.

"Two minutes!" Woody Wood smiled. The time to go live was near. "The flop sweat has begun!"

It was so early at a studio, it was still dark out.

"It's like your first day of school, I hope everyone likes my trapper keeper and my backpack," Woody said.

With the press of a button, the guys were back.

"We're the new home of Woody and Jim. We are 93.3 FM," a station ID announced over the air.

"It's the Woody and Jim Show!" Woody said as the show went live. "It's our first show!"

"Next chapter," co-host Jim Chandler chimed in. "It's got new station smell, which I love that smell."

It was like no time had passed, and everything was going perfect. Well, almost.

"Can someone come tell me why this isn't working?" Woody laughed, hitting buttons. "There's supposed to be music playing!"

"It's been 45 seconds, and we've already wrecked a brand-new station!" Jim added. "Let's get zen about it. Let's embrace the mistakes."

"Don't worry! We'll edit this! This'll never go on the air!" Woody said. "It's gonna get so much better. Maybe."

If something didn't go wrong, the comeback wouldn't be as memorable.

The pair were first paired together by a station in Albany, New York.

"1991!" Woody said.

"I think they became scared of the monster they created," Jim added. "We just kept making each other laugh."

"Ever since then, people say, 'Which one's Woody, which one's Jim,'" said Woody. "I say, 'I don't know, which one you like best? I'm that one!'"

From there, they came to Nashville.

"We were tired of shoveling snow in April, so we figured, let's move down here and sweat and have cicadas," Woody said.

After 25 years on-air at WRVW, the station announced in May of last year that Woody and Jim were let go. In a statement on X, the station wished them well and later said they couldn't comment further on personnel matters.

"We just want to say that was a corporate decision," Jim said. "We had 25 years at our previous station. Loved it, have nothing but gratitude for all the friends we made and all the people we loved, and we just became a casualty. Now, we get to pick up again at a new place."

As the duo came back from a break, Woody began; "Totally Hits. Totally Nashville 93.3 FM Woody and Jim in the Morning. We've been off the air in Nashville for about a year, so what have we been up to in the meantime?"

"In the last year, I stopped coloring my hair!" Jim answered.

"You've got a nice Anderson Cooper look going on."

Here with a fresh start, Woody and Jim said it's good to be back, accompanying people to work, and starting mornings all over again.

"It's the opposite of doomscrolling when Woody and I talk," Jim said. "It's just a chance to get back together with our listeners and pick up where we left off. To be back with them and reconnect, it's such a great feeling. To be with you again is an honor."

Woody and Jim's new show is Monday through Friday 5 am to 10 am on 93.3. It includes the return of some of their most popular features including Gender Wars.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.