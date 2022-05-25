Watch
Work begins to clear tornado debris at Natchez Trace forest

Natchez Trace State Park/Facebook
Damage from a December 10, 2021 tornado at Natchez Trace State Park.
Posted at 7:54 AM, May 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee agriculture officials say work has begun to clean up debris at Natchez Trace State Forest after a December tornado damaged the park.

Officials say a tornado that tore through Henderson County on Dec. 10 made a path about 6 miles long through the forest, causing heavy damage to about 1,400 acres.

Work is expected to last until December. Public roads in the forest will see increased traffic from logging and equipment trucks. Additional timber harvesting operations also are planned.

Visitors are asked to be patient as the work is completed.

