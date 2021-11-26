Worker at Fort Campbell sues union over religious beliefs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A hospital custodian at the Fort Campbell Army post has filed a lawsuit against her union.

Dorothy Frame is arguing she shouldn’t have to pay dues because of her religious beliefs. The lawsuit argues her rights are being violated because of her stance on abortion. She works at Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on the Kentucky-Tennessee border as an employee for a J&J Worldwide, a services company.

The company has a contract with the Laborers’ International Union. The lawsuit says lawyers for the union have argued that Frame has failed to demonstrate how the union supports abortion.