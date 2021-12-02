Worker dead after accident at Clarksville industrial plant

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A worker at an industrial plant in Clarksville is dead following an accident that took place at the plant Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Units with MCSO were dispatched to Hankook and Company ES America Corp. - located on the 1300 block of Industrial Boulevard - around 8 a.m.

The worker's body was initially taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body was then taken to the medical examiner's office in Nashville for an autopsy. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Until then, it is being classified as an industrial death.

The worker's name and age are not being released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development are investigating the incident.

Hankook and Company released the following statement regarding the incident: