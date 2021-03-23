Worker killed by dump truck during road repaving in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A traffic control worker died after being hit by a dump truck in a construction zone in East Nashville Tuesday morning.

Metro Nashville Police officials say the Kenworth truck backed over 71-year-old Charlie Ellis of Goodlettsville while a road was being repaved at Jerry Newson Way and South 5th Street. Police say Ellis was wearing a high visibility traffic vest.

The preliminary contributing factor appears to be improper backing on the part of the driver, 64-year-old Dennis Miller, according to police. Officials say he showed no signs of impairment.

Any charges against Miller will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation and consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.