LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A City of Lebanon employee sustained only minor injuries Tuesday despite being in the cab of a John Deere tractor overturning while he mowed a hill.

The incident happened on Highway 109 northbound near Martha Leeville Road.

Police said emergency personnel transported the employee to a local hospital for evaluation.

"Let’s keep him in our prayers as the adrenaline wears off and the soreness sets in over the coming days," police officials said.