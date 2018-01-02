Workers Brave Frigid Temperatures To Clean Up After Music City Midnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dozens of workers braved single digit temperatures to clean up following Nashville's Music City Midnight New Year's Eve Celebration. Officials estimate 100,000 people rang in 2018 at the event.

Each year, a small army of workers dismantle tables, tents, and the 145-foot tall music note tower on New Year's Day. That work was made more difficult this year by dangerously cold weather.

"It was one degree when I started my truck this morning," said Bobby Barnett, who works for Liberty Party Rentals. "We all came in at 7:00 this morning and got here at about 8:30. Hopefully we’ll be out of here in the next two hours."

It typically takes about one week to set up for Music City Midnight. Tearing it down happens much more quickly.

Barnett said he doesn't mind spending his holiday at work, and the cold is more bearable when you're coworkers are more like friends.

"Everyone’s like family so it’s like leaving one family at home and coming to another," Barnett said. "Everyone’s excited to be here."

But he's also excited for his first workday of 2018 to end.

"I'm going to stay in the house and keep warm," he said.