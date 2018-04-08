Workers Robbed At West Nashville Sonic

Man Was Armed With A Gun

10:43 AM, Apr 8, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police said a man held up workers at a Sonic in West Nashville.

The robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday at the restaurant on Charlotte Pike.

Workers told police a man armed with a gun walked through the front door and pointed the gun at one of them.

They said he demanded money from the safe.

When a worker told him she did not know the code he robbed them, took money from the cash register and left through the back door.

Police said the man was wearing a blue bandana, grey hoody and dark pants.

 

 

 

